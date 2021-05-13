Governor Cox gives May 13 weekly COVID-19 update

(ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox will provide his weekly COVID-19 update on Thursday, May 13.

He will be joined by Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and, following Dr. Angela Dunn’s last briefing last week, Dr. Michelle Hofmann.

ABC4 will stream the full briefing above starting at 11 a.m.

This briefing comes just a day after Gov. Cox announced an end to the federal pandemic unemployment benefits in the state.

Utah currently has the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%, prompting Gov. Cox’s decision to roll back the federal benefits, including the $300-a-week payments.

“This is the natural next step in getting the state and people’s lives back to normal,” Gov. Cox says. “I believe in the value of work. With the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9% and plenty of good paying jobs available today, it makes sense to transition away from these extra benefits that were never intended to be permanent. The market should not be competing with government for workers.”

Currently, about 28,000 Utahns are receiving those payments. The Department of Workforce Services, found at jobs.utah.gov, lists 50,000 jobs available, while job listing aggregator Help Wanted shows 72,000 available jobs in Utah.