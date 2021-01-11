Governor Cox talks COVID-19 on Good Morning America

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox joins Good Morning America and discusses the rising COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution plans throughout the state, Monday.

On January 11, Governor Cox shares his plan on how to tackle the remaining coronavirus pandemic on Good Morning America.

“Starting today all educators starting with the most vulnerable are available to get the vaccine, and starting a week from today, individuals 70 years and older will be able to get the vaccine as well,” shares the governor.

According to state heads, a requirement is in place where all providers will have to use the vaccines within a week of receiving them, or they will have to be redistributed.

“Our goal is to ensure there are no vaccines left on the shelf at the end of every week,” Governor Cox informs.

During his first address to the state on Friday, Cox shared he is looking forward to a “bright and happy new year” with vaccine distribution in place; announcing an executive order focused on vaccine distribution.

In accordance with this new initiative, he shares as the state works to speed up vaccine reporting, Utah’s long-term care facilities will be required to report how many doses have been administered by 7 a.m. each morning.

“Vaccine distribution will be managed by local health departments that have the ability to vaccinate at a minimum of 50,000 people per week,” he informs. “It’s a time to be vigilant and hopeful.”