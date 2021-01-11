GOVERNOR COX: Faster vaccine distribution may lower COVID-19 infection rate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Monday, the state continues to see record-high new cases and rolling seven-day averages.

Governor Spencer Cox says fast tracking vaccines to eligible folks could help reduce numbers.

“We have to get that vaccine out as quickly as possible,” Cox shares.

According to the Center of Disease Control, Utah’s daily cases per 100,000 is 98.3 which is the fifth highest infection rate behind Arizona, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and California.

“ICU’s are now back up to 90 % full they have dropped into the 80s before, Dr. Emily Spivak with the University of Utah says. “What you hear from patients coming in is that they either traveled out of state to meet with friends and family”.

Which the Governor adds is common.

“We have seen a surge in our state about eight days after every major holiday”.

The hospital says there are no supply shortages, it’s the staff most worried about.

“It’s the people, the nurses, and doctors who take care of these patients because the providers are getting sick or exhausted,” Dr. Spivak shares.

The CDC says about 60% of COVID-19 cases folks are asymptomatic which is why the Governor says folks must continue to be vigilant.

“We hope knowing that the end is in sight people will be careful”