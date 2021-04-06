Government-issued vaccine passports banned in Texas by governor

FILE – In this undated photo, provided by NY Governor’s Press Office on Saturday March 27, 2021, is the new “Excelsior Pass” app, a digital pass that people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans portraying them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices. (NY Governor’s Press Office via AP, File)

AUSTIN (ABC4) – “Don’t tread on our personal freedoms,” says Texas Governor Greg Abbott, adding that he will not allow government-mandated “vaccine passports” in his state.

Gov. Abbott has issued an executive order banning the documents that show proof of vaccination in order to travel, specifically internationally, according to ABC4 affiliate KXAN.

In an early Tuesday morning Twitter post, Gov. Abbott says, “Texas shouldn’t be required to show proof of vaccination & reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives.”

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis did the same thing last week and condemned the use of them, saying, “It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society.”

The Biden administration has said it doesn’t plan to mandate the usage of vaccine passports.

You already have to show a ‘yellow fever passport’ – why not one for COVID-19?

As the debate continues over whether countries and airlines can or will require proof of vaccination for travelers — or “vaccine passports,” as they’re being called — many online are pointing out that such documents already exist.

While “yellow fever” trended on Twitter on Monday afternoon, it wasn’t due to a new outbreak. Many users explained that much of international travel already requires vaccinations — including for yellow fever.

The conversation was partly sparked by a tweet by TV health personality Dr. Drew, who said, in part: “These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally.”

The “passport” to prove yellow fever vaccination is technically called a certificate of vaccination or prophylaxis (ICVP), according to Frommers. It’s been around since 1959 and is commonly referred to as a “Carte Jaune,” or “Yellow Card.”

The certificate is required to be shown at border crossings, especially when travelers are coming from places where yellow fever is common.

Will ‘COVID-19 passports’ be required in Utah?

Could you be required to show a “COVID-19 passport” in Utah to see movies, go to concerts, attend a sporting event or eat at your favorite restaurant?

It’s already happening in New York, as companies develop technology aimed at helping businesses safely encourage patrons to attend events or even travel.

“A venue might want to encourage people to come by saying we’re ‘vaccine required’ so you can be safe if you come here,” said Leslie Francis, a distinguished professor at the University of Utah.

