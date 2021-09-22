Gov. not happy with rapid tests but Utah has plenty according to Department of Health

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Governor Spencer Cox is not happy with the lack of Covid-19 rapid testing in the United States.

He tweeted his concerns Tuesday morning noting past administrations have”failed us.”

Great thread on the lack of rapid testing in the US. It’s amazing to me how two administrations have completely failed us on this one thing that is almost as important as vaccines. https://t.co/MieiX39Qif — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) September 21, 2021

ABC4 reached out to Cox’s Office for comment but did not receive a response.

In an effort to see what rapid testing looked like in the area, ABC4 went to several throughout Salt Lake City and West Valley City.

The wait times were anywhere from 5 to 30 minutes long, but several people stated the wait times are too long and they don’t have the time.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) states that it is aware of the complaints but has opened up more testing sites and expanded hours.

“Of course, test demand can increase as cases increase and it is hard to predict what times everybody might want to go and to what sites they might choose to go to,” says Brittany Brown, the UDOH’s deputy director of COVID-19 testing.

Her best advice is to get tested during the day and don’t wait until the last minute adding that the results typically come back within fifteen minutes to an hour.

The Utah Department of Health also says there is a nationwide shortage with COVID-19 rapid testing supplies but it is well-equipped to handle any influx in testing here in the state.