Gov. Herbert: We are winning battle against COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday, Gov. Gary Herbert cited promising numbers in the fight against COVID-19 — as he expressed optimism that Utah is winning the battle.

Infection rates, he says, are dropping.

“We had one infection and five others they were infecting, now we’re down to 1 infected person infecting 1.2 other people,” said Herbert. He says the goal would be just one person infected per one case, on average, which would mean cases are truly stabilizing in Utah.

Herbert Wednesday announced that doctor’s offices, hospitals and dental facilities will now be able to provide elective procedures.

Of course, this is the new normal — so many conditions are attached to these visits and procedures.

Herbert says, for example, everybody who goes inside a clinic is required to wear a mask; fill out a questionnaire; and get their temperature tested. At hospitals, patients must have a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to undergo elective surgeries.

Still, the announcement was a sign of progress.

“This does not mean that the pandemic is over, this is just a step in the direction of recovery,” said Herbert.

“And it’s a good step, but it’s just a small step. We will continue to monitor the data. Data is what is driving us, it’s not fear. It’s not politics,” added Herbert.

Utah still has adequate testing capacity, with more than 4,000 tests conducted every day; Herbert re-emphasized that anybody with mild symptoms is strongly encouraged to get tested.

Herbert says the state is very close to moving past the “urgency” phase of this pandemic and moving toward “stabilization,” even as many health experts warn of another wave come fall or winter.

“Some have referred to that as a second wave, I don’t know if that’s an accurate description but certainly we’re concerned about the ups and downs of the COVID 19. And until we find a vaccine, and are able to be inoculated against it, we always will have to worry about some kind of re surge,” added Herbert.