Gov. Herbert says Dr. Fauci is impressed with Utah’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Governor Herbert has faced criticism for not putting the state under a stricter stay-at-home order, but on Wednesday the governor said one of the world’s top infectious disease scientists was impressed with the state.
“Just finished a productive visit with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the actions and results from Utah’s Stay Safe Stay Home directive to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Fauci expressed how favorably impressed he was with Utah’s comprehensive response,” Governor Herbert tweeted.
As of Wednesday, April 8, Utah is one of only nine states that has not issued a statewide order.
Sunday U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on the few states remaining, including Utah, to issue the order.
“If you can’t give us 30 days, governors, give us a week, give us what you can so that we don’t overwhelm our health care systems over this next week, and then let’s reassess,” Adams said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
There has also been a growing chorus of county and city leaders urging Gov. Herbert to issue an order.
