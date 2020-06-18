Gov. Herbert says 9 counties to move to ‘green’ health-risk status Friday

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, left, and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, bump elbows after a press conference with legislative, community, and business leaders at the Utah State Capitol Friday, April 17, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah is aiming to reopen restaurants and gyms and resume elective surgeries in early May under a plan to gradually reopen the economy that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Herbert said Friday. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert believes some rural areas are ready to move to the green health risk phase of the state’s COVID-19 response plan.

In close consultation with local health authorities and the Utah Department of Health, Gov. Herbert has given the following counties the green light transition to Green, or New Normal Health Risk Status: Beaver, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, Garfield, Millard, Piute, Uintah and Wayne beginning Friday, June 19 at 1 p.m.

According to the governor, the nine counties moving to the green phase only account for 3 percent of the state’s population. Herbert also says these areas have some of Utah’s lowest case counts and hospitalization rates.

“The rural lifestyle they enjoy is defined by wider physical distancing, and smaller, less densely populated towns. Although no area is completely free from risk, we feel comfortable having these sparsely populated regions transition from Yellow to Green,” said Herbert in a statement.

Kane County was the first county to move to the green phase on June 12.

The language of Gov. Herbert’s executive order formally moving the counties into the green phase will be released Friday at 1 p.m. when the order goes into effect.