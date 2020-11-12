Gov. Herbert discusses highest day of COVID-19 cases ‘we need to stop this alarming trend’

Utah (ABC4 News) — Thursday, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert addressed the state in his weekly coronavirus press conference.

On Thursday, Utah saw an increase of 3,919 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started.

“We need to stop this alarming trend,” Gov. Herbert said during the press conference. He encouraged Utahns to follow the recent state mandate.

On Sunday, Utah was put under an emergency two-week health order. The governor and Utah Department of Health issued concurrent executive and public health orders designed to curb the surge of cases in Utah.

The orders went into effect Monday, Nov. 9, and will remain in effect until Nov. 23.

The state has been placed under a mask mandate, all Utahns must wear masks in public, and when within six feet of anyone they don’t live with. The mandate is also being enforced in business settings.

Currently, 687 Utahns have died from the virus statewide. Gov. Herbert said the areas with the most rapid spread and the highest rate of infection are in small casual social gatherings. “That’s the most risky gathering we have,” Gov. Herbert said.

He said avoiding these small gatherings, especially with holidays approaching can be harder to do than wearing a mask.

The Gov. asked Utahns to be patient these next few weeks. He said he believes in the next four to five weeks Utah will have an effective vaccine. The vaccines will go to those with underlying health conditions first, Gov. Herbert added.

He said he hopes to see a COVID-19 vaccine plan unfold in December or the first of the year, hoping to get back to some type of ‘normal’ in 2021.