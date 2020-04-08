Gov. Herbert cracks down on nonessential travel, implements declaration form for those entering the state

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- With Easter weekend approaching Governor Herbert is calling on Utahns to stay in the region they live in and to only travel when it’s essential.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the governor said essential travel includes grocery shopping, purchasing food, access to emergency services or travel to get gasoline or supplies needed to work from home or maintain a safe and clean home, business or vehicle. It also includes travel to work.

“You can take your child to daycare, or your pet to the veterinarian. You can also engage in safe, local recreational and outdoor activities, as long as you maintain proper social distancing,” the governor said.

In addition the governor is issuing an order this week in advance of Easter weekend requiring all individuals who are 18 years or older to complete a COVID-19 travel declaration form when entering our state. This will also be required at the airport, and on roadways.

What does essential travel mean?#utahcovid19 pic.twitter.com/parvD0TuB3 — Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force (@UtahCoronavirus) April 8, 2020

The governor said federal money will help us pay the bill of these “extraordinary measures we are implementing to slow the spread.”

What to Expect at Your Local State Park:

• State park rangers and gate staff will be verifying the residency of park visitors.

Out-of-county residents will be turned away.

• We are partnering with our sister agency, the Utah Division of Wildlife

Resources, to increase staffing and enforcement presence at our busier parks.

• Parks have posted notices on their individual websites, social media accounts,

and at park entrances.

• We are working on placing portable variable message signs at the entrances of

some highly-visited state parks. Staff is also patrolling high traffic areas to

encourage responsible recreation and social distancing practices.

