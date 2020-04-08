Gov. Herbert cracks down on nonessential travel, implements declaration form for those entering the state

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-15 80 speed limit sign _-4478428006978861640

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- With Easter weekend approaching Governor Herbert is calling on Utahns to stay in the region they live in and to only travel when it’s essential.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the governor said essential travel includes grocery shopping, purchasing food, access to emergency services or travel to get gasoline or supplies needed to work from home or maintain a safe and clean home, business or vehicle. It also includes travel to work.

“You can take your child to daycare, or your pet to the veterinarian. You can also engage in safe, local recreational and outdoor activities, as long as you maintain proper social distancing,” the governor said.

Related: Gov. Herbert says Dr. Fauci is impressed with Utah’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive

In addition the governor is issuing an order this week in advance of Easter weekend requiring all individuals who are 18 years or older to complete a COVID-19 travel declaration form when entering our state. This will also be required at the airport, and on roadways.

The governor said federal money will help us pay the bill of these “extraordinary measures we are implementing to slow the spread.”

What to Expect at Your Local State Park:
• State park rangers and gate staff will be verifying the residency of park visitors.
Out-of-county residents will be turned away.
• We are partnering with our sister agency, the Utah Division of Wildlife
Resources, to increase staffing and enforcement presence at our busier parks.
• Parks have posted notices on their individual websites, social media accounts,
and at park entrances.
• We are working on placing portable variable message signs at the entrances of
some highly-visited state parks. Staff is also patrolling high traffic areas to
encourage responsible recreation and social distancing practices.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

Latest posts:

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss