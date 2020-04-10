Gov. Herbert asks Utahns to join World Day of Fasting and Prayer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s Governor Gary Herbert has always said he was a man of faith.

At the daily press conference on the day before Good Friday, when millions of Christians begin the Easter celebration, Muslims celebrate the Sabbath, the Jewish faithful observe the Passover, and many more actively demonstrate their beliefs, Gov. Herbert stepped back and in a moment of heartfelt candor, asked Utahns to join the prayers and fasting.

“Let’s all join together in a united effort to ask for the blessings of heaven to come upon us,” said Gov. Herbert.

RELATED: Day of Fasting and Prayer

Gov. Herbert said he would personally being adding to the millions of voices praying and fasting Friday and throughout the weekend.

He went on to say, “I think it is a chance to pray for wisdom and enlightenment to see what we can do better. Maybe the miracle will be in ourselves.”

RELATED: Governor Herbert ask Utahns to wear masks in public

“I do observe that many people across the world consider this a holy week. It’s an opportunity for us all to celebrate a faith, and something outside of ourselves,” said Gov. Herbert.

Utahns who chose to participate will join millions of people around the world on Good Friday for a day of Prayer and Fasting.

What people are reading right now: