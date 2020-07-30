Gov. Herbert approves mask mandate for Logan City

Shoppers walk past the doors of Sam’s Club on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Logan, Utah. The Logan City Council is planning on asking Gov. Gary Herbert to allow them to issue a mask mandate. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents and visitors to Logan City must now wear masks to aid in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Utah Department of Health, on Thursday, Gov. Gary Herbert approved a request from the city to require masks.

Logan City Mayor Holly Daines asked for a citywide mask mandate to limit the spread of COVID-19, a request that drew mixed reactions from Cache County council members and city residents.

“This is the critical period with students going back to school, and with university students coming back to town, you know, who are coming from out of state and other places, this is a way to help protect our community,” Daines told reporters on Tuesday.

The request came after Republican Gov. Gary Herbert issued a mask mandate in all K-12 schools, and Utah State University implemented a similar rule on its campus in Logan.

The drafted proposal was sent to the Bear River Health Department, and then to the state for consideration. Since the approval, it’s not yet clear when the mask mandate will take effect.

