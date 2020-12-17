Gov. Herbert announces 10 p.m. alcohol cut-off to end, K-12 quarantine guidelines to change

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Gov. Gray Herbert addressed the state for his last monthly press conference as Governor Thursday. Current Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is Utah’s Gov.-elect expected to take over gubernatorial duties in 2021.

On Nov. 9, Gov. Herbert announced bars and restaurants could not serve alcohol after 10 p.m., even though they could remain open.

Gov. Herbert says he has been talking to bar and restaurant owners about what needs to be done to help them be profitable and safe during this unique time.

The alcohol curfew was made in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, Gov. Herbert announced effective Friday, alcohol sale suspensions will be lifted.

In early Dec. Gov. Herbert announced Utah teachers, K-12, will be at the front of the line to get the COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available. He said he hopes to have enough vaccines for all Utah teachers by the middle of January. “We need teachers to be able to teach,” Gov. Herbert said.

Thursday, he announced after Utah students come back from winter break, school quarantine guidelines for students exposed to COVID-19 will change.

Previously, students in direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 quarantined at home after exposure to minimize the spread of the virus within classrooms.

Gov. Herbert said going forward, students will not have to quarantine if they have been in contact, as long as the person testing positive and the person in contact were both wearing a mask. If not wearing a mask, quarantine protocols still apply, Gov. Herbert adds.

This will allow for less disruption in the classroom and at home, Gov. Herbert shares. Utah schools will still participate in contact tracing.

