LIVE SOON: Gov. Cox, Utah officials and doctors to give COVID-19 update

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox wears a mask before speaking during the daily briefing on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19 Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox will give a statewide COVID-19 update Tuesday morning. This comes a day after Utah added over 700 new COVID-19 cases in school-aged children.

Gov. Cox will be joined by Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and deputy director of the Utah Department of Health Dr. Michelle Hofmann. Additionally, Dr. Marc Harrison, chief executive officer of Intermountain Healthcare, and Dr. Chris Miller with Primary Children’s Hospital will provide updates.

Tuesday’s update is scheduled for 9 a.m.; ABC4 will stream the full press conference in the video player above at that time.

This is also Gov. Cox’s first COVID-19 update since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full approval from the FDA. It is also just one day after the U.S. Department of Education launched an investigation into Utah’s law restricting the ability of school districts statewide to enact a mask mandate, saying it may violate the rights of students with disabilities.