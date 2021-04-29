LIVE SOON: Gov. Cox to give weekly COVID-19 update, last for April

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox will provide his last weekly update for the month of April on Thursday.

During his briefing, Gov. Cox is expected to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Over 396,000 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. As of April 28, 2,190 have died from COVID-19.

Vaccinations continue across the Beehive State – over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since December 2020.

ABC4 will stream Gov. Cox's briefing at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 29.