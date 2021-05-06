LIVE NOW: Gov. Cox giving May 6 COVID-19 update

(ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox is scheduled to give his weekly COVID-19 update at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6.

This is his first COVID-19 briefing in May.

It comes after the state reached the necessary criteria to lift COVID-19 public health orders.

The bill, House Bill 294, also known as the COVID-19 “endgame bill,” previously stated that Utah’s public health orders would be lifted if and when the following conditions were met:

Utah’s 14-day case rate is less than 191 per 100,000 people (currently 163.4)

State’s seven-day average COVID-19 ICU usage is less than 15% (currently 11.2%)

More than 1,633,000 prime doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to the state (1,656,025 doses have currently been allocated to Utah)

The announcement signals the end of statewide restrictions on social distancing and limits on the size of gatherings. The mask mandates in Salt Lake City and Grand County have also been lifted now that these thresholds have been met.

Businesses will still have the right to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing.

However, while HB294 ends most public health orders, the UDOH also issued State Public Health Order 2021-11 Tuesday. This order states that masks will still be required in K-12 schools and participants in high school sports or extracurricular activities must undergo routine COVID-19 testing.

ABC4 will stream Gov. Cox’s briefing above starting at 11 a.m.