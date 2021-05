SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson will hold a weekly COVID-19 update on Thursday, May 27.

This comes as Utah has reported two days in a row of no COVID-19 deaths.

The state is also experiencing widespread drought, triggering Stage 2 water shortage response in Salt Lake City.

ABC4 will stream the full weekly COVID-19 update above starting at 11 a.m.