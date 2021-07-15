Gov. Cox gives July COVID-19 update

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, July 15.

ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!

This comes as Utah sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, pushing two southern counties back into the high transmission level.

Earlier this week, Gov. Cox and state health officials issued an apology and clarification after a reporting error showed Utah had not reached the July 4 70% vaccination goal.

ABC4 will stream the full briefing in the video player above starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files