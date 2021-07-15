Gov. Cox gives July COVID-19 update

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, July 15.

This comes as Utah sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, pushing two southern counties back into the high transmission level.

Earlier this week, Gov. Cox and state health officials issued an apology and clarification after a reporting error showed Utah had not reached the July 4 70% vaccination goal.

ABC4 will stream the full briefing in the video player above starting at 10 a.m.