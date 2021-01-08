Gov. Cox gives Jan. 8 Utah COVID-19 weekly update

(ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, and state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn will provide a January 8 update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the first state COVID-19 update of 2021 as well as Governor Cox’s first since his inauguration.
The briefing will begin at 11:30 a.m. and be streamed in full above.
Officials in Salt Lake County held a briefing Friday morning to discuss mass COVID-19 vaccination plans.
