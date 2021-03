SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox and other state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday, March 25.

Gov. Cox will be joined by Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn at the Utah County Health Department vaccination center to give the weekly update.

Afterward, Gov. Cox and First Lady Abby Cox will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ABC4 will stream the full briefing above starting at 11 a.m.