Gov. Cox shares COVID-19 vaccination update, gets his dose of the vaccine

Utah (ABC4) – Thursday during Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s weekly coronavirus press conference he updated Utahns on the state’s continued COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

He and First Lady, Abby, even got their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the conference.

“We’re excited, we’re overjoyed, we’re relieved,” Gov. Cox shares of he and Abby receiving their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The best vaccine for you is the best vaccine available,” Gov. Cox shares. “The end is so close and the end is in sight.”

A surge in cases right now is completely avoidable, the governor shares as he asked Utahns to please get vaccinated and wear masks, saying the state needs to keep doing what we have been doing to reach the end of the pandemic.

Utah’s transmission index now only has two counties in high, 23 in moderate, and 4 in low transmission.

Counties in High Level of Transmission:

Beaver

Emery

Counties in Moderate Level of Transmission:

Box Elder

Cache

Carbon

Davis

Duchesne

Garfield

Grand

Iron

Juab

Kane

Millard

Morgan

Salt Lake

San Juan

Sanpete

Sevier

Summit

Tooele

Uintah

Utah

Wasatch

Washington

Weber

Counties in Low Level of Transmission:

Daggett

Piute

Rich

Wayne

As of Thursday, Lt. Gov. Henderson says 1,232,991 doses have been administered in Utah. A week ago, the state’s total doses administered were 1,080,039, 1st, and 2nd doses.

This is a weekly increase of 152,952 doses with 83% of Utah adults ages 70 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

The clearest path back to normalcy for all of us is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, state officials share.

In an effort to get all state employees vaccinated, Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson authorized 2 hours of administrative leave for all state employees who schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As more Utahns become vaccinated, Gov. Cox says he expects many restrictions will lift based on case counts and the number of vaccines.

He says the states high rate of vaccinations will the state become less vulnerable.