Gov. Cox, officials give COVID-19 update after 2.2K cases reported to start August

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – As Utah continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, including the more than 2,200 reported through June 30 and August 1, Governor Spencer Cox will give an update on the state’s response.

Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson have held COVID-19 updates weekly on Thursdays. As the state’s vaccination rates ramped up and new cases dipped, weekly updates were scaled back.

Before Utah reported more than 2,200 new cases over the weekend, Utah reported 1,113 new cases on Thursday, July 29. Gov. Cox released the following statement in response:

“Today’s case count is another step in the wrong direction for our state. But we remain confident in vaccines to help us turn the tide. Unfortunately, nearly everyone who is getting sick, and who will end up in the hospital because of today’s case counts, is unvaccinated. This pandemic of the unvaccinated is tragic because it is preventable. It has never been easier to get a vaccine. While we are encouraged by increases in vaccinations, we need more people to protect themselves and their families.”

During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson will be joined by Greg Bell, president of the Utah Hospital Association, and Dr. Michelle Hofmann, deputy director of the Utah Department of Health.

The update is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be held at the Women’s Pavilion at St. Mark’s Hospital in Millcreek.

