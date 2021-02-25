Some Utahns 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, this is how to register

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox was joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn on February 25 to update Utahns on the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The good news? Over 70% of Utahns over 70 have been vaccinated; and in the first week of eligibility, 29% of Utahns aged 65-59 have been vaccinated. The news is so encouraging, the governor says, that he is expanding eligibility to many more Utahns.

Effective immediately, Utahns 16+ with certain comorbidities (found at the bottom of this story) are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Cox made sure to mention, however, that those 16 and 17 are only approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine per CDC guidelines. Therefore, it’s important for young adults in that group to make an appointment at a Pfizer location. Resources to find those locations can be found at the bottom of this article.

Gov. Cox adds that some pharmacies may not have the new eligibility system set up yet, so it’s important to double-check with the locations prior to registering.

In regards to verifying the comorbidities of those now eligible, Cox says the state will be using the honor system.

Cox says the state has chosen to embrace “speed over accuracy” in the context of those claiming an eligible comorbidity. However, he implores, “please don’t jump ahead in line.” Specifically, calling on the hearts of Utahns to not falsely claim a comorbidity because it could very well cost someone their life if doses run out before the newly eligible are fully vaccinated.

Governor Cox followed up that update with what he called equally significant news. Eligible Utahns no longer need to wait for appointments in their home county, that is to say, Utahns can get vaccinated wherever they choose in the state.

However, he warns, it’s important to know that the second dose must be conducted at the same location as the first dose. Therefore, for example, if you chose to travel an hour or two for your first dose of the vaccine you’ll need to make the same trip a few weeks later.

As a point of clarification, Governor Cox explained that a vaccine appointment is considered a dose.

Therefore, if you are someone that has scheduled an appointment but can no longer make it, you are asked to officially cancel the appointment so it can be replaced by someone that needs that timeslot.

This is especially important because, as the governor says, if you don’t show up to your appointment and haven’t canceled it you’re “missing a dose and that is a dose that could potentially go to waste.”

As the Utah governor began wrapping up his statement, he reminded residents about doses available through Nomi Health. Currently, he says, there are 5,000 appointments, or doses, available for residents.

View the list of resources at the bottom of the story for how to register for a Nomi Health appointment.

All in all, Governor Cox says the state has “decided to embrace the chaos” in an effort to get as many Utahns vaccinated as soon as possible.

As it stands, 660,000 vaccine doses have been administered, with 96,000 over the last week. That number is down slightly from the previous week, as the governor says, due to the storms in the midwest and the south slowing the delivery. However, those doses have arrived and the state is back on schedule.

The governor says he expects FDA approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine “likely by Saturday.” This approval is said to potentially speed up the efforts of vaccinations due to only a single dose being administered.

State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is “100% effective against hospitalization and death” and doesn’t need to be stored at the colder temperatures as other vaccines.

Dr. Dunn reflected on the recent progress, telling Utahns that “we are headed in the right direction” and that “we need to continue doing what we know works.”

Governor Cox wrapped up his update by offering hope to Utahns. “There is an end in sight,” he said, it’s “important not to give up right now.”

Cox says the hope is that by the beginning of May every Utahn who wants a vaccine, about 70-75% they estimate, should be able to get one. He says he could be wrong, and if he is the state will adjust to the evolving circumstances, but he feels he “can say that with a pretty high degree of confidence right now.”

RESOURCES FOR VACCINE REGISTRATION

State website: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/

https://coronavirus.utah.gov/ Pfizer locations for those 16 and 17 years old: https://coronavirus-download.utah.gov/Health/Pfizer_Providers_for_16-17_YO.pdf

https://coronavirus-download.utah.gov/Health/Pfizer_Providers_for_16-17_YO.pdf Local Health Department: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution#lhd

https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution#lhd Nomi Health: https://vaccines.nomihealth.com/utah and https://getmyshot.utah.gov/

https://vaccines.nomihealth.com/utah and https://getmyshot.utah.gov/ Local Pharmacy: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution#local-pharmacies

People 16 years or older with any of the following medical conditions are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

(Source: Coronavirus.utah.gov)