Gov. Cox says Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be available in Utah next week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) unanimously recommended emergency use authorization of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine Friday.

Once approved by the FDA and with guidance, expected to come from the CDC Sunday, officials say Utah expects to begin receiving doses Wednesday.

“So many have suffered through this pandemic,” says Gov. Spencer Cox. “A third authorized

vaccine tells me that even through some of our darkest times, miracles still happen. This is a

testament to modern research, science, public health, and medicine. We are in a race to save as

many lives as possible through vaccines. This vaccine will do that. Remember, all three vaccines

are safe and effective. You can have confidence that any of them will protect you and those

around you from COVID-19.”

Officials say the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is authorized for people age 18 and older.

Once Utah receives doses, officials say the state will begin distributing them according to the eligibility standards already set in place.

The state says they will still wait for guidance from the CDC on how the vaccine will be recommended for use but added that a single-dose vaccine has “great potential” to protect people who are less likely to get access to a second dose of the vaccine.

Officials added that the new vaccine is easier to store and gives us the ability to get the vaccine to more communities throughout Utah.