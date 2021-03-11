Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson volunteer at Davis County vaccine clinic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson directed traffic and provided logistical support as volunteers at a vaccine clinic operated by the Davis County Health Department Thursday.

“More than 4,000 volunteers have signed up to help with the COVID vaccine response statewide over the past few weeks, and it was a thrill to see folks in action,” says Gov. Cox. “Volunteers, our local health departments and all of our vaccine partners are helping us get as many shots in arms as quickly as we can. We’re so grateful for their help in beating this virus.”

The Davis County Health Department is one of many vaccine providers found throughout the state, according to the state.

Officials say the Legacy Events Center, where the governor and lieutenant governor served, is a drive-thru clinic with 30 stations that can serve up to about 350 cars per hour.

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has given over 85,000 doses of vaccine to date. About 120 volunteers are used to assist in administering vaccinations each week.

Clinic partners include the Utah National Guard, Davis School District, Roseman University (nursing and pharmacy programs), and Davis Technical College. Officials say the Tanner Clinic will also be joining the partnership very soon.

In an effort to ensure access to multicultural communities, the clinic says they offer instruction and support in ASL (American Sign Language), French, German, Haitian, Igbo, Japanese, Korean, Tagalog, Mandarin Chinese, Norwegian, Portuguese, Shona, Spanish and Arabic.

So far, 936,681 vaccine doses have been administered in the state of Utah and officials say they expect that number to increase quickly as more doses are sent to the state.

To make a vaccination appointment, visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution.

The site lists all providers including local health departments, local pharmacies, and health care providers.