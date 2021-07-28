Google requiring employees to get vaccine to work in the office

FILE – This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a sign on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such remuneration agreements, a minister said on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(ABC4) – One of the nation’s largest tech companies is requiring its employees to get vaccinated before they come back to the office.

Google notified its employees Wednesday morning that before any of them can work on its campuses, they will need to be vaccinated.

“We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months,” an email from CEO Sundar Pichai to employees reads. “The implementation will vary according to local conditions and regulations, and will not apply until vaccines are widely available in your area.”

The company, which has allowed employees to work from home since March 2020, says it is extending its voluntary work-from-home policy through October 18.

Google explains that while they encourage employees to return to the office, they “recognize that many Googlers are seeing spikes in their communities caused by the Delta variant and are concerned about returning to the office.”