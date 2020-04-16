‘Goggles for Docs’ collecting ski goggles for healthcare workers amid coronavirus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you are in the middle of spring cleaning and stumble upon some ski goggles…think twice before you pack them up for the season or toss them out.

‘Goggles for Docs’ is accepting donations in Utah! The organization collects new or used goggles and gets them into the hands of healthcare workers who currently have no eye protection as they treat patients with coronavirus.

Goggles for Docs was created at the end of March when a New York City doctor was looking for used goggles to give his team for eye protection. A simple spreadsheet was created documenting who needed what and where and now the organization is helping health care workers across the country.

Over 30,000 goggles have been donated across the nation so far. Currently, hospitals from various states are requesting thousands of more goggles.

In Utah, there are several locations to drop off any new or used goggles you may want to donate. From there, the goggles will be prepped and delivered/mailed to hospitals in the most need.

There are drop off locations located in Logan, Park City, Eden and multiple in Salt Lake County. To find the nearest Goggles for Docs drop off location to you, check here.

Goggles for Docs asks that only ski-style goggles are donated and that no swim goggles are donated.

When it comes to new or used, or tinted or clear lenses, Goggles for Docs will take whatever comes their way. The organization says that any lens is better than a coronavirus cough to the face.

For a further look at what hospitals are in the most need nationally and where you can drop of your ski goggles, visit https://gogglesfordocs.com/.

