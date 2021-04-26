Getting the vaccine in one of these Utah counties? Lyft will give you a ride to your appointment free

UTAH (ABC4) – Need a ride to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment? If you live in one of these nine Utah counties, Lyft will give you a ride to your appointment for free!

Lyft is offering free rides to scheduled vaccination appointments in the following Utah counties:

Box Elder County

Davis County

Salt Lake County

Tooele County

Uintah County

Utah County

Wasatch County

Washington County

Weber County

Utah Governor Spencer Cox posted about the free rides on his Facebook page:

This isn’t the first time that free rides have been offered to vaccine appointments in Utah. Back in March, the Utah Transit Authority also announced that Utahns can book free rides to vaccine appointments through June 30, 2021

All you have to do is dial 211 or visit 211utah.org to arrange the ride.

And don’t worry, the rides will take you both to and from the appointment, so you won’t be stranded at the vaccine site.