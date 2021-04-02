Fully vaccinated? CDC says you can resume travel at ‘low risk’

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. The number of people flying in the United States has eclipsed the year-ago level for the first time in the pandemic period, although travel remains deeply depressed from 2019. The Transportation Security Administration said 1.34 million people passed through U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, March 14 topping the 1.26 million people that TSA screened on the comparable Sunday a year ago. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(ABC4) – Ahead of Easter, domestic travel COVID-19 guidelines have been eased by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allowing fully vaccinated Americans to resume travel.

On Friday – Good Friday – the CDC announced fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19.

Because of this, those who are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can travel safely within the U.S. without getting tested before or after travel – unless their destination requires it – and they do not need to self-quarantine.

Fully-vaccinated Americans should still follow the below recommendations to ensure safe traveling, according to the CDC:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth

Stay 6 feet from others and avoid crowds

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer

After travel, fully-vaccinated Americans are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms. The CDC says you do not need to get tested or self-quarantine if you have been fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months.

While fully vaccinated Americans can largely return to traveling as they might have before the pandemic, the CDC recommends those who have not been fully vaccinated delay travel.

“Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s recommendations for unvaccinated people,” the CDC says in a Friday update to its travel guidelines.

Travel guidelines for unvaccinated Americans

The CDC says there are steps you can take to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Before you travel, the CDC says you should be tested for COVID-19 one to three days before your trip.

While you are traveling:

Wear a mask covering your mouth and nose. Masks are still required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation while traveling in or out of the United States.

Avoid crowds, staying at least six feet from anyone not traveling with you

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer

After you travel:

Get tested for COVID-19 within three to five days after traveling. You should also stay home and self-quarantine for seven days, even if you test negative.

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, regardless of whether or not you get tested

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms

Follow state and local guidelines

The CDC also urges that you check state, local, and territorial governments that may have travel restrictions in place.

In Utah, the statewide mask mandate will end in eight days on April 10.