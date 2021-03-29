Free rapid antigen COVID-19 testing in Utah during week of March 29

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health continues to offer free rapid antigen testing at numerous sites throughout the state.

New sites are offered each week based on positivity rates, fewer tests conducted, untreated wastewater sampling, and other surveillance data. Some of the below locations for the week of March 22 are drive-through while others will be conducted indoors.

Regardless of location, everyone is encouraged to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines.

Anyone with any symptoms, even mild ones, is encouraged to get tested. These sites are also able to offer testing to children over the age of three.

If you came into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 while they were infectious, UDOH says you should quarantine and get tested. Wait 7 days after the time you were around the infected person to come and get tested. This allows enough of the virus build-up in your body to be detected by the tests.

UDOH asks that you please register online before coming to get tested. If you do not register online or can’t register online, you will be able to register at the site but it will take longer for you to be tested. Identification may be required.

These testing clinics are designed to more quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not even know they are infected because they don’t have symptoms. Identifying these individuals will help slow the spread of infection in the community.

Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests, according to UDOH. This means PCR tests are better than antigen tests at detecting the virus, particularly when a person has small amounts of virus in their body. If an individual has symptoms and tests negative on the rapid antigen test or an individual doesn’t have symptoms and tests positive on the rapid antigen test, they will be referred for a follow-up, confirmation PCR test.

Locations selected for testing this week, all of which are now able to offer testing to children ages three and older, include:

TestUtah sites:

Register here for TestUtah sites.

Davis County:

Ellison Park, 700 N 2200 W, Layton (drive-through), Tuesday, 3/30 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Duchesne County:

Duchesne Justice Court, 21554 W 9000 S, Duchesne (drive-through), Tuesday, 3/30 – 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emery County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 25 W Main Street, Castle Dale (drive-through), Wednesday, 3/31 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 4/1 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S Kane Creek, Moab (drive-through), Friday, 4/2 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 4/3 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Iron County:

Fiddler’s Canyon, 170 E Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through), Monday, 3/29 and Tuesday, 3/30 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days)

Salt Lake County:

West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S Redwood Rd., West Jordan (drive-through), Friday, 4/2 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 4/3 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, 5405 W 3100 S, West Valley City (drive-through), Wednesday, 3/31 and Thursday, 4/1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days)

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City (drive-through), Tuesday, 3/30 through Saturday, 4/3 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Utah County:

Mapleton City Hall, 125 W 400 N, Mapleton (drive-through testing in the west parking lot), Friday, 4/2 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 4/3 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highland City Hall, 5400 Civic Center Drive, Highland (east parking lot), Wednesday, 3/31 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 4/1 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N 500 W, Lehi, Monday, 3/29 and Tuesday, 3/30 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days)

Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy, Eagle Mountain, Friday, 4/2 and Saturday, 4/3 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days)

Utah County Health Department, 285 N 1250 E, Payson, Wednesday, 3/31 and Thursday, 4/1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days)

Wasatch County:

Wasatch County Events Complex, 415 Southfield Road, Heber City (drive-through), Monday, 3/29 and Tuesday, 3/30 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Weber County:

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N 200 E, North Ogden (drive-through), Monday, 3/29 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites

Beaver County:

Beaver High School, 195 E Beaver Blvd, (enter drive-through testing from 100 N) Beaver, Thursday, April 1 – 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday, 3/29, Wednesday, 3/31, and Friday 4/2 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (each day) and Saturday, 4/3 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Davis Technical College, 550 E 300 S, (a mobile van event held in P1 parking lot on the south side of campus on Davis Tech Drive), Kaysville, Tuesday, 3/30 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Woods Cross High School, 600 W 2200 S, Woods Cross (inside in the theater – use the main entrance and follow the signs), Friday, 4/2 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 4/3 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Iron County:

Cedar High School, 703 West 600 South, (enter drive-through from 860 W) Cedar City, Friday, April 2 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City (enter through the northwest corner at 300 N and 1200 W), Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S 2700 W, Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Salt Lake Community College – Taylorsville Campus, 4408 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City (parking lot V at the northeast end of the Taylorsville campus), Monday, 3/29 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Salt Lake Community College – Jordan Campus, 3491 W 9000 S, West Jordan, (drive-through in the parking lot on the north side of the Jordan campus), Friday, 4/2 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Columbus Center, Promise, 2531 S 400 E, South Salt Lake, Thursday, 4/1 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Corner Canyon High School, 12943 S 700 E (in front of the Commons area), Draper, Monday, 3/29 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 4/3 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 East Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights (mobile van testing held in City Hall parking lot), Tuesday, 3/30 and Thursday, 4/1 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days)

Murray High School, 5450 South State Street, Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Wednesday, 3/31 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 4/3 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cottonwood High School, 5715 1300 E (mobile van event in the parking lot), Murray, Saturday, 4/3 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highland High School, 2166 South 1700 East (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 S), Salt Lake City, Tuesday, 3/30 and Thursday, 4/1 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days)

Utah County:

Nebo School District Advanced Learning Center, 161 E 400 N, Salem, Monday, 3/29 and Friday, 4/2 – 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (both days)

Utah Valley University, UVU L10 parking lot: northeast corner of 800 S and 1200 W by the athletic field (drive-through), Tuesday, 3/30 and Wednesday, 3/31 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days) and Saturday, 4/3 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grandview Learning Center, 1591 Jordan Avenue, Provo, Thursday, 4/1 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 4/2 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Westlake High School, 99 North Thunder Blvd., Saratoga Springs, Monday, 3/29 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Weber County:

Weber State University, 1348 E 3850 S, Ogden (in the W4 parking lot at the top of campus by the stadium), Wednesday, 3/31 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing at UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites is limited to individuals age 5 and older. To register for these sites, click here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (chrome, firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

The following location is offered through the Salt Lake County Health Department. Rapid antigen testing is limited to individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Exposed and asymptomatic individuals will be offered a swab PCR test that will provide results within 2-3 days.

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W 3100 S (the corner of 3100 South and Decker Lake Drive) West Valley City, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (This testing is sponsored by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Visit SaltLakeHealth.org, or call 385-468-4082 for more information.)

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.