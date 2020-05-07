Free COVID-19 testing offered this weekend on SLC’s west side for communities of color

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Free COVID-19 testing is coming to Salt Lake City’s west side this weekend. It’s the first in a series of initiatives to help Utah’s communities of color during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to reach out to communities that might have a barrier there. It could be because of their work-life, it could be because they don’t trust government, it could be a lot of reasons,” said Rep. Angelo Romero. “We want people to know that they matter and we care about them. When you need help, you shouldn’t be ashamed.”

As the streets of Salt Lake City still remain fairly empty, inside some of the businesses that have stayed open are our essential workers, many of which belong to communities of color.

“They’re the reason why we can go grocery shopping. They’re the reasons why buildings get cleaned,” said Rep. Romero. “I’m not saying all people of color are essential workers. But a big portion of our community are there make sure that many of us who have privileges can continue to function normally in life.”

Experts believe this is likely one of the reasons why minority groups make up 40 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Utah.

“Everyone who is involved in that part of the economy is now on the front line. There are actually the ones that are in danger more than any of us,” said Byron Russell, co-chair of the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force Multicultural Subcommittee. “Think about it. This is because people of color or low-income status are those who are in an multicultural, economic pool that are the first to be impacted and in most cases, the last ones who are supported.”

Both Rep. Romero and Russell said that’s coupled with other systemic issues such as the lack of access to affordable healthcare, language barriers, and food or housing insecurity.

“Social isolation is hard for many individuals, especially if you have intergenerational family members living with you or you’re living with three or four other families because you’re trying to make ends meet,” said Rep. Romero. “I think what COVID-19 has revealed is there’s some systemic issues that we haven’t addressed as a society, as a whole, and this has just kind of amplified it.”

“The existence of the social determinants of health that Intermountain Healthcare with the Lieutenant Governor and our commission already shows us that if you live in certain zip codes throughout the state, the expectancy of your life might change because of food deserts, food insecurity, language access, or transportation,” said Russell. “Now that we’re in the pandemic, it’s almost as if we’re taking a magnifying glass are recognizing that these are systemic problems that already existed.”

By bringing the resources to where the vulnerable populations are, community leaders believe it will build credibility and trust between the community and their government.

“We go to people where their need us versus asking people who are in need to come to us where we normally and traditionally house these institutions of finance or health,” said Russell.

In a bipartisan effort, the state’s six ethnic and racial minority lawmakers that include Rep. Romero secured $250,000 dollars in funding to organize initiatives such as the free COVID-19 testing event that will be held this Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m at the Utah State Fairpark.

The other five are Sen. Luz Escamilla, Sen. Jani Iwamoto, Rep. Karen Kwan, Rep. Mark Wheatley, and Rep. Sandra Hollins.

“We’re starting off with the testing, we’re starting out helping people secure food and ensuring that we can help them with housing and navigating through the system because it can be scary, even for me,” said Rep. Romero.

Russell said data collection began about seven weeks ago before the formal assembly of the multicultural subcommittee. As a result, the state is now in its implementation phase of outreach initiatives to get the necessary resources to the area’s underserved communities.

“A lot of the work has already been done. The survey we sent out seven weeks has already given us the information about our priorities and allows us time to think about where we put our resources,” he said. “The glimmer of hope is to recognize, fill the gaps, and improve these systemic imbalances, those disparities that already existed and impact us all.”

Through the COVID Community Partnership, Saturday’s COVID-19 event will provide tests free-of-charge to anyone who pre-registers, regardless of their symptoms. Appointments must be made ahead of time, preferably before Friday and will take about five to 10 minutes.

Individuals and households who are currently facing or may face housing and food insecurity due to a potential positive COVID-19 diagnosis will be connected with resources to help stabilize their situation and avoid furthering the spread of the virus. The next event will be in West Valley City and even expand out to other hot spots and vulnerable areas in the state.

To make an appointment, call one of the following numbers:

English: 801-413-3248

English: 801-747-9547

English/Spanish: 801-436-7118

English/Spanish: 562-448-5389

