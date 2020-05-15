In this Friday, April 24, 2020 photo, Wayne State University medical school student Michael Moentmann swabs Leon Wheeler’s nostril at a COVID-19 testing center in Detroit. Moentmann, 23, had planned to observe surgeries this spring but then a highly contagious virus disrupted everything. So he’s volunteering in one of America’s hardest-hit cities, testing police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other essential workers who keep Detroit running. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There is free COVID-19 testing in Salt Lake City today between 3-7pm. The University Health Wellness Bus is providing the service.

The Wellness Bus is for the time being a mobile testing facility for COVID-19. Free testing is available to anyone with any coronavirus symptoms or who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you have any of the following symptoms you can call 562-448-5389 to schedule a test.

A new or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing

Fever greater than 100 F

Muscle Aches

