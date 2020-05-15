SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There is free COVID-19 testing in Salt Lake City today between 3-7pm. The University Health Wellness Bus is providing the service.
The Wellness Bus is for the time being a mobile testing facility for COVID-19. Free testing is available to anyone with any coronavirus symptoms or who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
If you have any of the following symptoms you can call 562-448-5389 to schedule a test.
- A new or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing
- Fever greater than 100 F
- Muscle Aches
