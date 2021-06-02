Free beer possible if America gets COVID-19 vaccine, says Anheuser-Busch

(ABC4) – In an effort to get more Americans vaccined against COVID-19, Anheuser-Busch is prepared to offer its biggest beer giveaway in history.

Budweiser already offered a free beer to Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccine, but a new partnership between its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, and the White House is going one step further.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of 70% of Americans being at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have been fully vaccinated, by July 4.

When the nation reaches the 70% threshold, Anheuser-Busch says it will buy America’s next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage, or any of the company’s other beverage products.

To redeem, adults 21-years-old and older will need to just upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer – at the bar with friends, a restaurant with family, or in your own backyard – at MyCooler.com/Beer to enter to receive a beer on Anheuser-Busch.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50.8% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 40.9% are fully vaccinated. In Utah, 46.4% of all residents have received at least one dose while 38.1% are fully vaccinated.

You may be wondering – are you even able to drink alcohol after receiving the COVID-19?

Health officials have confirmed that you shouldn’t take painkillers before getting a shot to prevent symptoms, but, if your doctor agrees, you can use them afterward if needed.

We know there are side effects after the vaccine – the CDC says you may experience fever, nausea, body aches, headaches, chills, and other similar symptoms after you receive both your first and second dose.

If you aren’t familiar, some of those symptoms are similar to a hangover.

But, there is no advice from the CDC regarding drinking alcohol before or after getting your dose. In Russia, a scientist caused a stir when she recommended Russians stop drinking alcohol two weeks before getting the vaccine, then three weeks after the second. Another Russian scientist was interviewed and recommending you don’t drink alcohol for three days after each injection, according to Forbes.