Four new deaths, 386 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 386 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 7.

There are four new virus-related deaths, with one occurring before April 1, 2021.

A total of 399,760 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,594,327 people tested. This is an increase of 5,450 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,718,711 total tests. This is an increase of 11,311 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,261,285 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 19,014 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 349 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,323.

Officials report 2,223 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Kane County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 399,760 399,374 Total people tested 2,594,327 2,588,877 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,223 2,219 Vaccines administered 2,261,285 2,242,271 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 137 142 Total hospitalizations 16,323 16,303

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 6