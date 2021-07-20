Four more Utahns die from COVID-19, hospitalizations near 300

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 559 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday.

There are four new virus-related deaths since yesterday.

A total of 424,730 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,867,449 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,457.

UDOH reports a total of 5,227,339 total tests, an increase of 7,712 since yesterday.

In total, 2,956,857 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,720 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 583 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.3%.

There are 293 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,170.

UDOH is reporting 2,420 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 424,730 422,619 Total people tested 2,867,449 2,852,401 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,420 2,413 Vaccines administered 2,956,857 2,938,074 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 293 281 Total hospitalizations 18,170 18,020

