Four more Utahns die from COVID-19, hospitalizations near 300

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 559 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday.
There are four new virus-related deaths since yesterday.
A total of 424,730 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,867,449 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,457.
UDOH reports a total of 5,227,339 total tests, an increase of 7,712 since yesterday.
In total, 2,956,857 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,720 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 583 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.3%.
There are 293 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,170.
UDOH is reporting 2,420 total deaths.
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|424,730
|422,619
|Total people tested
|2,867,449
|2,852,401
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,420
|2,413
|Vaccines administered
|2,956,857
|2,938,074
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|293
|281
|Total hospitalizations
|18,170
|18,020