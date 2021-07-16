Four more COVID-19 deaths in Utah, total hospitalizations reach 18K

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 669 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 16.

There are four new virus-related deaths since yesterday. One death previously reported on Thursday, July 15, has been removed.

A total of 422,619 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 2,938,074 total vaccines have been administered, which is 6,358 more than yesterday.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,852,401 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,711.

UDOH reports a total of 5,202,362 total tests, an increase of 8,100 tests.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 522 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.3%.

There are 281 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,020.

UDOH is reporting 2,413 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, resident of a long-term care facility

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 15