Four more COVID-19 deaths, 266 new cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 266 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 20.

There are four new virus-related death.

A total of 403,684 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,649,365 people tested. This is an increase of 4,445 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,848,277 total tests have been completed, an increase of 9,128 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,464,088 total vaccines have been administered, which is 19,236 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 291 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 139 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,615.

Officials report 2,279 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 403,684 403,418 Total people tested 2,653,810 2,649,365 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,279 2,275 Vaccines administered 2,464,088 2,444,852 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 139 136 Total hospitalizations 16,615 16,597

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

