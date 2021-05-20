Four more COVID-19 deaths, 266 new cases reported in Utah

Coronavirus Updates

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 266 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 20.

There are four new virus-related death.

A total of 403,684 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,649,365 people tested. This is an increase of 4,445 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,848,277 total tests have been completed, an increase of 9,128 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,464,088 total vaccines have been administered, which is 19,236 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 291 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 139 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,615. 

Officials report 2,279 total deaths.

  • Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive403,684403,418
Total people tested2,653,8102,649,365
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,2792,275
Vaccines administered2,464,0882,444,852
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19139136
Total hospitalizations16,61516,597

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 20
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

