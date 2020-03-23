Health officials confirm 4 new cases of coronavirus in Washington, Iron counties

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – Public health officials reported Monday that there are now five cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the five counties served by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD).

Four are in Washington County and one is in Iron County, according to a SWUPHD press release. All appear to be travel-related, but the investigation is ongoing. The SWUPHD and local healthcare providers are working closely to monitor potential and confirmed cases.

SWUPHD asks that if you have traveled outside the community recently, you should practice social distancing for 14 days. If you experience symptoms (including fever, cough, and shortness of breath) contact your healthcare provider to ask about testing for COVID-19.

All residents are strongly encouraged to follow the social distancing and isolation recommendations explained at swuhealth.org/covid.

