Former USU professor dies of COVID-19

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former Utah State University professor of civil engineering and former director of the Utah Water Research Laboratory has died after a month-long battle with COVID-19, his wife said.

USU officials said L. Douglas James died at age 83 on Friday, April 3. His wife, Zhida Song-James, a USU alumna, told friends and colleagues that the couple contracted the virus while on a Nile River cruise. The couple were living in the Washington, D.C. area.

James dedicated his life to serving the water resources and hydrology community and leaves an important legacy in the field, according to the university.

Before joining USU, James served on the faculty at University of Kentucky and was a professor with the Environmental Resources Center at the Georgia Institute of Technology. University officials said James served as director of the Utah Water Research Laboratory from 1976 to 1992 where he championed several important initiatives including the Sustained Drought Project on the Colorado River, a program that still impacts Colorado water issues today.

After leaving USU, officials said James served from 1992 to 2009 as director of the National Science Foundation’s Hydrologic Sciences Program where he managed federal funding to support and expand research in hydrology and water resources management.

USU Professor David Tarboton, current director of the Utah Water Research Lab, said James helped develop his career as a new faculty hire in 1990.

“He immediately involved me in a very forward-looking interdisciplinary project examining the consequences of drought in the Colorado River Basin,” said Tarboton. “That was a formative experience in my early career and is still relevant to my work today.”

Friends and colleagues are encouraged to leave thoughts and wishes at this online memorial site at https://www.forevermissed.com/douglas-james/about.