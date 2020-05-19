SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As the need for food continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Salt Lake City Mission, a non-profit Inner-City Church based Rescue Mission Ministry is preparing for their annual Memorial Day Food Box Giveaway.

The organization provides basic essentials like: food; clothing; blankets; sleeping bags; hygiene items to the homeless and others in need. According to the Salt Lake City Mission they are in need of volunteers to help prepare 150+ food boxes – starting at 9 AM on Thursday, May 21.

Volunteers are also needed the next day, Friday, May 22, as the mission distributes food boxes to families in need. Health and safety guidelines related to the COVID-19 outbreak recommended by state health officials will be observed.

Do you have some extra time to volunteer and help distribute food boxes to local families?

Have questions about coronavirus?

