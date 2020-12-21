First round of Moderna vaccines administered in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Monday, Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful delivered the first round of Moderna vaccines to six employees.

“A really great moment for us. We have been waiting for this for a long time,” ICU nurse Liz Barnes says. “COVID patients take a lot of energy.”

“We have 600 employees. Once we disseminate 60% of those, then we can apply for the second shipment,” CEO Troy Wood says.

Doctors say the Moderna vaccine is for those aged 18 and older and requires a second shot 21 days later.

Lakeview healthcare worker say the vaccine could boost morale.

“I think it is going to give everyone the confidence that we can continue to do our job and can continue to care for our community,” Director of Critical Care Jacci Kennedy says.

Moderna does not require a cold temperature storage.

“It is going to be so much easier to get it everyone in those rural communities,” Kennedy explains.

Health care workers who received the first Moderna vaccine in Utah say they’re excited to make history and hope it inspires others to follow suit.