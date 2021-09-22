First Presidency calls for masks in temples amid COVID-19 resurgence

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 3: The historic Mormon Salt Lake Temple sits on Temple Square where the 185th Semiannual General Conference of the Mormon Church is being held on October 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thousands of faithful Mormons gather from around the world for the two day conference to receive […]

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Mask up – that is the latest call from the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for those entering temples nationwide.

In a letter sent to Church leaders around the world, the First Presidency says they are grateful for “some level of ordinance work” resuming in every temple and hope to keep temples open. With COVID-19 cases on the rise in many areas, the First Presidency says they “want to do everything possible to allow temples to remain open.”

“Therefore, effective immediately, all temple patrons and workers are asked to wear face masks at all times while in the temple. These safety protocols are temporary, based on COVID-19 conditions, and will be rescinded as soon as circumstances permit,” the letter to Church leaders reads.

The letter continues, saying, “Our urging Church members to be vaccinated and to protect themselves and others from the spread of disease has precedent.” The First Presidency cites similar messages shared, urging Church members to get vaccinated against smallpox and polio during the 1900s.

“Please do all you can to protect yourself and others so the work of the Lord on both sides of the veil can move forward,” the First Presidency concludes.

Earlier this year, the Church called on members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.