First Omicron case confirmed in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4) – The CDC has confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in the United States.

The individual returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021, and is fully vaccinated with mild symptoms that are reportedly improving. They have been self-quarantining since the positive test.

The University of California, San Francisco conducted genomic sequencing that was confirmed by the CDC as being consistent with the Omicron variant.

On November, 26, The World Health Organization classified the new variant as a Variant of Concern. According to the CDC, despite the emergence of Omicron, the Delta variant is still the predominant strain in the U.S.

CDC officials believe the Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccinations, boosters, and general prevention strategies are needed to prevent COVID-19.