First group of frontline workers vaccinated at U of U Health

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – University of Utah Health vaccinated their first group of frontline workers Tuesday.

According to U of U Health, five people have been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at the University of Utah Hospital.

The Utah Department of Health placed the state’s first order for COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, Dec. 4. The U.S. FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States on Dec. 11. This is the fastest-developed vaccine in history.

Health officials say the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine were shipped within the first 24 hours of the FDA’s approval, arriving in Utah on Dec. 14 – 15.

The five frontline workers vaccinated shared their experience, their reason for getting the vaccine, and how they believe this will help them in their ability to care for patients in the pandemic.

Christy Mulder, RN, was the first person at U of U Health to receive the vaccine. Mulder says she was excited to take the steps to end this “painful pandemic.”

Christy, a MICU nurse at U of U Health, is the first person in Utah to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. pic.twitter.com/brU0XtRmKs — University of Utah Health (@UofUHealth) December 15, 2020

Diana Navarrete, HCA, says getting the vaccine was exciting. She said the last several months have been rough and to have a vaccine come out is “like the light at the end of the tunnel.” Health officials say Navarrete was the first Latinx in Utah to get the vaccine.

Brad Thompson, RT, says being able to receive the vaccine is one of the best Christmas presents we have ever seen. He says he always planned to get the vaccine when it became available and was thankful he could lead by example.

U of U health officials say the goal is to have their entire team vaccinated. The five people picked Tuesday represented the group of hardest working frontline workers at the highest risk of exposure.

