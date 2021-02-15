First COVID-19 outbreak reported at Utah women’s correctional facility

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Utah officials are reporting the first COVID-19 outbreak at the Timpanogos Women’s Correctional Facility in Draper.

The Utah Department of Corrections (UDC) says this is the first outbreak experienced in female housing since the outset of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, January 9, UDC says several incarcerated individuals at the Timpanogos Facility reported COVID-19 symptoms. These individuals received rapid COVID-19 tests, with several coming back positive.

Timpanogos 1 and Timpanogos 2 – which house general population inmates, according to UDC – are now on quarantine, and large-scale testing has been initiated.

As of Wednesday, January 10, UDC reports there are 123 actives cases of COVID-19 between the Utah State Prison in Draper, Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, and state inmates housed at a county jail.

UDC reports outbreaks are currently present in Timpanogos 2 and Elm at CUCF.

Over 2,900 incarcerated individuals have been medically designated as recovered, according to UDC, adding that various areas at Utah State Prison and Central Utah Correctional Facility are operating on a modified lockdown. This means that out-of-cell time may be greatly limited in areas most impacted by the outbreaks.

The Department says it continues to collaborate closely with state and local health officials on movement and testing, which includes separating negative cases from positive cases. Officials add that they have contracts with outside hospitals and clinics for treatment of seriously ill inmates who cannot be properly cared for at an infirmary or require evaluation or care from a specialist.

“Any incarcerated individual who exhibits symptoms outside the resources of our medical providers will receive care at a nearby hospital,” UDC says.

UDC recently began offering eligible inmates access to the COVID-19 vaccine and introduced video visits as an option for Utah State Prison inmates after the pandemic halted in-person visits.