First COVID-19 death reported in West Wendover

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada (ABC4 News) – West Wendover, Nevada reported its first death due to the COVID-19 virus, according to West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona.

West Wendover, is a community off of Interstate-80, on the Utah/Nevada border about 120 miles west of Salt Lake City. In a Facebook post Friday, Corona said, “It is with a very heavy heart that I share with you all the following news, this evening I was notified that the first person in our community to test positive for COVID-19 has passed away. My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the family.”

Mayor Corona is urging residents to take the pandemic seriously by practicing social distancing and to take the necessary precautions to keep safe.

According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Nevada is now above 1,500 and 43 deaths have been reported.

