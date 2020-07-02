Finding a path forward for rural Utah families struggling during the pandemic

The Utah State Legislature has taken steps to make much-needed COVID-19 testing and pandemic resources available to the most devastated communities, but the barriers only multiply for those families living in rural areas.

The numbers show our minority communities have weathered a mounting tide of coronavirus cases, disproportionate to the rest of the Utah’s population.

People who identify as Latino or Hispanic make up 14 percent of the population in Utah, but they account for 43 percent of all COVID-19 cases, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Centro de la Familia de Utah offers head start programs, specifically to migrant communities. Gonzalo Palza, the CEO and Head Start Director of CDLF told ABC4’s Emily Clark that they also offer other comprehensive services for children’s health, education, and families.

“We also offer transportation, curriculum for guided development in classrooms by age groups. We also work very closely with the parents because the children are ages zero to five-years-old. Obviously, we can’t do much for the children if the parents aren’t engaged,” said Palza.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new challenges to keeping those parents engaged.

Centro de la Familia opened in early May, but Palza said they were forced to operate at a diminished capacity to keep families and staff safe during the pandemic.

“We were serving at about 20 percent of our enrolled capacity because of the guidelines from the CDC for social distancing,” explained Palza.

Palza said they initially struggled to get COVID-19 testing for all of their staff members and enrolled children before they could come to the CDLF centers.

“That was the biggest challenge that we found,” he said. “We found that testing was not available for them. They had to have doctors order. There were just barriers to testing.”

Thus began CDLF’s partnership with the Utah Department of Health to increase testing in the communities it served. Palza said they were then able to test their staff, the parents of the children in their programs, and people in the communities around the centers.

These rural areas have become epicenters in the state’s ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases. Specifically, Palza cited the outbreak at the JBS meatpacking plant in Hyrum, a community that CDLF serves at its nearby Providence location.

“We were able to know about that spike before it actually became news,” said Palza. “Many of the parents and the families that have children that come to our center are working at [JBS].”

CDLF took preventative action by closing their center for two weeks once they learned of the outbreak, but, according to Palza, the risk of infection has still stopped some families from seeking services.

“It’s because of those situations where their exposure is not known to the community until too late that they are fearful of coming to our centers and bringing their children to our centers,” he said. The best way to assuage those fears, according to Palza, is testing.

Families have slow hesitated seeking services because of fear over immigration status. “Some of our parents are not documented,” said Palza. “Their children are U.S. citizens, but those parents are not eligible for some of the services that everyone else is, and therefore, by extension, unfortunately, some of their children aren’t either.”

Those families have been left behind, despite the fundamental role they fill in our state’s economy. “That’s one of the biggest barriers our families are facing currently,” continued Palza. “Even though they are apart of the essential chain of food. They’re working in the fields every day and they’re producing everything we consume at home– just about everything on the table.”

But there is help out there for them. Palza mentioned organizations like his own and others within the communities that have gained these families’ trust.

Palza implored people who might be afraid to seek services to reach out to them, if not for their own sake, then for the sake of their children. “It’s all about the children. Parents are there because they are working for their children, and they deserve access to everything else like everyone else.”