Find your nearest available COVID-19 vaccine through ‘VaccineFinder’

Utah (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced effective March 24, everyone 16 and older in Utah will be eligible to make appointments to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

With vaccination registration opening sooner than expected, many Utahns are left wondering how, when, and where they can get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Utah’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution will go through local health departments, healthcare providers, and local pharmacies.

Charla Haley, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health, tells ABC4 Utah residents “search by vaccine type and for doses near you at VaccineFinder.org”

According to VaccineFinder, states report data to the VaccineFinder website to help residents in a few select states to find a COVID-19 vaccine near them.

VaccineFinder is a free, online service where users can search for locations that offer vaccinations. “We work with partners such as clinics, pharmacies, and health departments to provide accurate and up-to-date information about vaccination services,” as stated on the VaccineFinder website.

VaccineFinder states they include the “latest information on COVID-19 vaccine availability at certain providers and pharmacies in Alaska, Tennessee, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, Utah, and New York State (excluding NYC).”

Vaccine Finder works by asking users to type in their zip code. Based on where you live, VaccineFinder will pull up COVID-19 vaccine providers by the location nearest you.

VacineFinder

VaccineFinder: Type in zip code to find location nearest you.

VaccineFinder: See location and vaccine availability.

COVID-19 vaccines will still be administered through local providers and health departments.

Haley says the Vaccine Finder is “another option” in addition to registering to get your vaccine through your local health department.

“Please be patient as you work to book your vaccine appointment. Time slots will fill up quickly and it may take you several times to be able to book your appointment. Vaccine appointments can be made by visiting,” Haley shares with ABC4.

Utah residents can search for doses by your favorite provider at Coronavirus.Utah.gov or you can search by vaccine type and for doses near you at VaccineFinder.org.

“We are still working to make it easier for you both to get an appointment and to find available appointments,” Haley adds.

As vaccines become more broadly available, Utah health officials are stressing the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine when your turn comes.

“Most people who get COVID-19 will recover within a few weeks, but there is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you,” Haley shares. “It can have serious, life-threatening complications. Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is a safer way to help build protection.”

UDOH wants anyone with hesitations to know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe. “The benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19,” the health department states.