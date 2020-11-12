Fewer Americans to travel this Thanksgiving according to report

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fewer Americans will be traveling this Thanksgiving due to the pandemic, according to a report from AAA Utah. There is an anticipated 10% drop in travel nationwide. The projected drop is the most extensive in a single year since the 2008 recession.

“The wait-and-see approach travel trend continues to impact travel decisions,” said Aldo Vazquez, AAA Utah Spokesperson. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”

So what things should you know before you travel for Thanksgiving amid a pandemic? Check out the tips below provided AAA Utah: