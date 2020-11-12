Fewer Americans to travel this Thanksgiving according to report

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fewer Americans will be traveling this Thanksgiving due to the pandemic, according to a report from AAA Utah. There is an anticipated 10% drop in travel nationwide. The projected drop is the most extensive in a single year since the 2008 recession.
“The wait-and-see approach travel trend continues to impact travel decisions,” said Aldo Vazquez, AAA Utah Spokesperson. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”
So what things should you know before you travel for Thanksgiving amid a pandemic? Check out the tips below provided AAA Utah:
- Plan ahead. Check with state and local authorities where you are, along your route, and at your planned destination to learn about any restrictions due to COVID-19.
- Follow public health guidance. Consistent use of face masks, physical distancing, and regular hand washing are the best ways to lower your risk of contracting COVID-19.
- Verify before you go. Call ahead to the hotel you are staying at and ask about protocols and safety requirements.
- Become familiar with helpful AAA resources. Visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map for the latest state and local travel restrictions. To find out what rest stops, gas stations, restaurants, and hotels are open along your route, visit TripTik.AAA.com.
