FEMA provides another $1.8M to Utah for COVID-19 response

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is receiving another $1.8 million in COVID-19 response funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A Monday release says the latest funding was provided to the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics to purchase PPE and medical supplies like N95 and surgical masks, gloves, coveralls, gowns, hand sanitizer, safety glasses, IV extensions, disposable stethoscopes, and sanitizing wipes.

FEMA says these supplies are necessary “in order to mitigate the spread at hospitals treating COVID-19 positive patients.”

Since public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response became available under a major disaster declaration in April 2020, FEMA reports it has paid more than $91.3 million to support Utah’s efforts.

FEMA recently announced it is on track to reimburse funeral expenses to those who have lost family members to COVID-19.